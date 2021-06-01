525 additional COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths reported in Maine Wednesday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6

The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 372 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 525 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 27,090 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 22,794 are confirmed by tests and 4,296 are probable.

1,124 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

11,607 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

