L.L. Bean's media relations department tells NEWS CENTER Maine that transmission of the coronavirus, COVID-19 did not happen at Freeport Fulfillment Center.

Five employees at the L.L.Bean Fulfillment Center in Freeport have tested positive for COVID-19.

Bean's media relations department tells NEWS CENTER Maine that there is no indication that the cases are connected as direct contact did not happen between these employees in the workplace. However, L.L. Bean will offer precautionary employee testing

All employees have been informed of this situation and "rigorous" routine cleaning of the building is still taking place.