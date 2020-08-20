4 York County Sheriff's Office employees test positive for COVID-19

York County Sheriff William King said they will be testing all employees and inmates

YORK COUNTY, Maine — The York County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that four sheriff's office employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

York County Sheriff William King said the sheriff’s office was notified of the positive tests Thursday morning.

He said York County immediately took the following steps:

Enhanced cleaning of all areas

COVID-19 testing of all employees and inmates

According to King, York County has made voluntary testing available to its employees and one staff member reported feeling ill. He was administered a COVID-19 test and sent home.

Out of an abundance of caution, coworkers were notified that somebody reported symptoms and King said numerous other employees voluntarily took tests, resulting in four positive cases.

After the sheriff's office was notified, King said Maine CDC was notified.

At this time, King said the sheriff’s office is operating at full capacity and does not expect there to be any interruption of service. Current protocols, such as a closed lobby, cancelled visitation, official visitor controls and PPE use for all employees have contributed to limiting the exposure.