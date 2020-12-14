4 Cumberland County Jail employees test positive for COVID-19

The Sheriff’s Office says 22 employees who might have had contact with the affected officers tested negative for COVID-19.

PORTLAND, Maine — Four Cumberland County Jail employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said they learned that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, and immediately required Abbott testing of all individuals coming into work and those who had worked on the affected individual’s “team” last week.

After additional testing, three more employees were found to test positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, 22 employees who might have had contact with the affected officers were tested and all tested negative for COVID-19.

The Sheriff's Office says they are in the process of contact tracing and will test any inmates that may be considered close contacts.