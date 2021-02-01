376 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Maine Monday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Monday, January 4, 2021

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

MONDAY, JANUARY 4

The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 360 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 376 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 25,968 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 21,998 are confirmed by tests and 3,970 are probable.

180 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, with 47 being treated in intensive care units and 20 on ventilators.

11,548 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Monday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream it live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 3

The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a Mainer with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 359 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 347 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 25,592 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 21,693 are confirmed by tests and 3,899 are probable.

Cumulative reported vaccinations = 32,995

Total currently hospitalized = 190

In critical care = 47

On a ventilator = 20

Available critical care beds = 88

Total critical care beds = 384

Available ventilators = 213

Total ventilators = 320

Alternative ventilators = 443

SATURDAY, JANUARY 2

The Maine CDC reported seven additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 358 deaths.

The Mainers that have died include:

A woman in her 80s from Cumberland County

A man in his 70s from Cumberland County

A man in his 70s from Cumberland County

A woman in her 80s from Cumberland County

A man in his 60s from Cumberland County

A woman in her 70s from Cumberland County

A woman in her 90s from York County

The Maine CDC reported 344 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 25,245 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 21,412 are confirmed by tests and 3,833 are probable.

Cumulative reported vaccinations = 32,090

Total currently hospitalized = 188

In critical care = 46

On a ventilator = 17

Available critical care beds = 101

Total critical care beds = 382

Available ventilators = 223

Total ventilators = 320

Alternative ventilators = 443

The next Maine CDC state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.

