376 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Maine Monday

- As of Monday, Maine CDC reported 376 additional COVID-19, coronavirus cases, and 1 additional reported deaths since Sunday.
- 360 Mainers have died out of 25,968 total COVID-19 cases. 21,998 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 3,970 are probable.
- 1,099 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their illnesses, 11,548 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.
MONDAY, JANUARY 4
The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 360 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 376 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of the 25,968 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 21,998 are confirmed by tests and 3,970 are probable.
180 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, with 47 being treated in intensive care units and 20 on ventilators.
11,548 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.
The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Monday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream it live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 3
The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a Mainer with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 359 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 347 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of the 25,592 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 21,693 are confirmed by tests and 3,899 are probable.
- Cumulative reported vaccinations = 32,995
- Total currently hospitalized = 190
- In critical care = 47
- On a ventilator = 20
- Available critical care beds = 88
- Total critical care beds = 384
- Available ventilators = 213
- Total ventilators = 320
- Alternative ventilators = 443
SATURDAY, JANUARY 2
The Maine CDC reported seven additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 358 deaths.
The Mainers that have died include:
- A woman in her 80s from Cumberland County
- A man in his 70s from Cumberland County
- A man in his 70s from Cumberland County
- A woman in her 80s from Cumberland County
- A man in his 60s from Cumberland County
- A woman in her 70s from Cumberland County
- A woman in her 90s from York County
The Maine CDC reported 344 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of the 25,245 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 21,412 are confirmed by tests and 3,833 are probable.
- Cumulative reported vaccinations = 32,090
- Total currently hospitalized = 188
- In critical care = 46
- On a ventilator = 17
- Available critical care beds = 101
- Total critical care beds = 382
- Available ventilators = 223
- Total ventilators = 320
- Alternative ventilators = 443
The next Maine CDC state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.
