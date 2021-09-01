313 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths reported in Maine Monday

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- As of Monday, Maine CDC reported 313 additional COVID-19, coronavirus cases, and six additional reported deaths since Sunday.
- 438 Mainers have died out of 29,611 total COVID-19 cases. 24,679 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 4,932 are probable.
- 1,171 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their illnesses, 11,752 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.
MONDAY, JANUARY 11
The Maine CDC reported six additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 438 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 313 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of the 29,611 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 24,679 are confirmed by tests and 4,932 are probable.
1,171 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.
11,752 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 10
The Maine CDC reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths Sunday.
The state death toll stands at 432 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 279 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday.
Of the 29,298 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 24,430 are confirmed by tests and 4,868 are probable.
1,158 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.
11,735 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
Currently, there are 191 Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19
54 of those Mainers are in critical care and 24 are on ventilators.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 9
The Maine CDC reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths Saturday.
The state death toll now stands at 432 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 612 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday.
Of the 29,019 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 24,218 are confirmed by tests and 4,801 are probable.
1,158 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.
11,728 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
Currently, there are 205 Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19
56 of those Mainers are in critical care and 26 are on ventilators.
