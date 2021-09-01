x
313 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths reported in Maine Monday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Monday, January 11, 2021.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

MONDAY, JANUARY 11

The Maine CDC reported six additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 438 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 313 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 29,611 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 24,679 are confirmed by tests and 4,932 are probable.

1,171 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

11,752 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Monday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream the update live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.

Credit: NCM

SUNDAY, JANUARY 10

The Maine CDC reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths Sunday.

The state death toll stands at 432 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 279 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday.

Of the 29,298 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 24,430 are confirmed by tests and 4,868 are probable.

1,158 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

11,735 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Currently, there are 191 Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19

54 of those Mainers are in critical care and 24 are on ventilators. 

The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide the next state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Monday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream it live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 9

The Maine CDC reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths Saturday.

The state death toll now stands at 432 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 612 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Of the 29,019 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 24,218 are confirmed by tests and 4,801 are probable.

1,158 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

11,728 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Currently, there are 205 Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19

56 of those Mainers are in critical care and 26 are on ventilators. 

The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide the next state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Monday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream it live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.

WEEKDAY MAINE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

THE COVID-19 DATA

MAINE COVID-19 RESOURCES

NEWS CENTER Maine CORONAVIRUS STORY PLAYLIST

