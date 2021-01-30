301 additional COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths reported in Maine Thursday

Find daily updates on the Maine coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and vaccine distribution as we work together to separate facts from fear. Thursday, February 4, 2021

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4

The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll now stands at 630.

The Maine CDC reported 301 additional cases of COVID-19.

Of the 40,534 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 32,537 were confirmed by tests and 7,997 are probable.

12,481 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Cumulatively across Maine, 167,111 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 123,683 have been first doses and 43,428 have been second doses.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3

The Maine CDC reported 10 additional deaths of people with COVID-19:

One resident of Cumberland County

One resident of Franklin County

One resident of Hancock County

One resident of Kennebec County

Three residents of Penobscot County

Three residents of York County

The Maine CDC says six of the people who died were women, while four were men. Two were between 60 and 69 years old, three were between 70 and 79 years old, and five were 80 or older. Eight of the 10 additional reported deaths today were confirmed through a review of vital records. One death of an Androscoggin County resident previously identified as COVID-related was determined not to be COVID-related, as the individual had met criteria for recovery before dying. The case information on the Maine CDC data page has been updated to reflect that change.

The state death toll stands at 627 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 273 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 40,233 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 32,315 were confirmed by tests and 7,918 are probable.

12,467 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

There are currently 158 Mainers in the hospital due to COVID-19, 49 of whom are in critical care, and 23 of whom are on a ventilator.

A total of 161,655 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered:

First doses—120,027 (8.93%)

Second doses—41,628 (3.1%)

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2

The Maine CDC reported 23 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. This does not necessarily mean all 23 these deaths occurred on Monday.

The Maine CDC says 21 of the additional deaths reported Tuesday occurred between Dec. 21, 2020, and Jan. 26, 2021, which were confirmed through a review of vital records filed in the past two weeks. Shah says 19 of those 21 deaths occurred from Jan. 13 onward.

The 23 additional deaths include:

Four residents of Aroostook County

Four residents of Cumberland County

Two residents of Kennebec County

Five residents of Oxford County

Four residents of Penobscot County

One resident of Somerset County

Three residents of York County

Seven of the people who died were women, while 16 were men. Two were between 50 and 59 years old, two were between 60 and 69 years old, eight were between 70 and 79 years old, and 11 were 80 or older.

The state death toll stands at 618.

The Maine CDC reported 417 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Of the 39,960 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 32,118 were confirmed by tests and 7,842 are probable.

12,440 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

There are currently 157 people hospitalized in Maine with COVID-19; 48 of whom are in critical care, and 24 of whom are on a ventilator.

Cumulatively across Maine, 158,071 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 117,613 have been first doses and 40,458 have been second doses.

Tuesday Coronavirus Briefing

The is one new notable outbreak Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah talked about during the briefing: Bolster Heights Health Care, a residential care facility in Auburn, where there are three cases of COVID-19 among staff members.

At the Oxford Street Shelter, there are currently 21 cases associated with the outbreak; five among staff, 16 among clients.

With both of these outbreaks, Shah says the Maine CDC is working with the operators to focus on universal testing, and specifically for the shelter, with quarantine and safe-isolation for their clients.

The seven-day PCR test positivity rate stands at 3.05 percent, a significant reduction, Shah says, from where we were just one incubation period ago. Shah says some part of that reduction is due to the testing volume, which remains robust at 722 tests per 100,000 people.

The seven-day antigen test positivity rate stands at 4.93 percent. Shah notes this is the first time the antigen test positivity rate has been below 5 percent "in quite some time." The antigen testing volume has remained relatively steady, at 159 tests per 100,000 people.

Overall in Maine, there have now been 158,071 total vaccine shots in arms. Of those, 117,613 were first doses, and 40,458 were second doses. As a result, just over 3 percent of people In Maine have now received both doses of the vaccine.

Shah says the Maine CDC heard from logistics efforts that are working on vaccine delivery that all shipments of vaccine doses that were due to arrive in Maine this week are out for delivery.

Shah says they have asked Operation Warp Speed what happens if a shipment is delayed due to weather, and Shah says the good news is that the vaccine can subsist in the shipping container for 72 hours without encountering any temperature concerns. So even if those boxes are not fully delivered today or tomorrow because of the storm, the vaccines will not have been compromised.

As a result of the weather, some vaccination clinics were postponed. The Maine CDC is working with those sites to ensure that those vaccinations can resume as quickly as possible with the supply that they are hopefully going to be receiving today and possibly tomorrow.

After taking questions from members of local media, Shah ended on this note: While there are some positive trends—like lower positivity rates, lower hospitalizations, and lower overall new daily cases—there are still concerns on the horizon surrounding new variants, and the possibility that what we are seeing right now is just the ending phases of a holiday surge.

"All of those things suggest that those steps we've been taking since day one, are things we need to keep up," Shah said. "Now is not the time for us to let our guards down."

"Right now we're in a race to see if we can out-vaccinate the virus," he said.

He explained that if we can keep the vaccination rate as high as they have been, we have a shot at outrunning the virus, but if these new variants come into the picture, that could be something that delays our progress.

Watch the full briefing here:

MONDAY, FEB. 1

The Maine CDC reported five additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 595 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 219 additional cases of COVID-19.

Of the 39,543 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 31,853 were confirmed by tests and 7,690 are probable.

12,422 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

There are currently 164 people hospitalized in Maine with COVID-19. Of those, 51 are in critical care and 28 are on a ventilator.

Cumulatively across Maine, 153,981 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 115,087 have been first doses and 38,894 have been second doses.

The next Maine CDC coronavirus update is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2.

SUNDAY, JAN. 31

The Maine CDC reported no additional deaths of Mainers with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 590 deaths.

Of the 39,324 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 31,689 were confirmed by tests and 7,635 are probable.

12,409 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Cumulatively across Maine, 151,323 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 112,916 have been first doses and 38,407 have been second doses.

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

SATURDAY, JAN. 30

The Maine CDC reported 20 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 590 deaths.

Of the 39,168 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 31,567 were confirmed by tests and 7,601 are probable.

12,398 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Cumulatively across Maine, 145,356 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 108,519 have been first doses and 36,837 have been second doses.

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Extended data from Maine CDC:

The 20 additional deaths reported today include two residents of Androscoggin County, four residents of Aroostook County, three residents of Cumberland County, one resident of Kennebec County, one resident of Oxford County, five residents of Penobscot County, one resident of Washington County, and three residents of York County. Fifteen of the people who died were women, while five were men. Two were between 50 and 59 years old, one was between 60 and 69 years old, four were between 70 and 79 years old, and 13 were 80 or older. The additional reported deaths today reflect a review of vital records filed in the past two week, primarily involving deaths that occurred between Jan. 10 and Jan. 23, 2021.

Seven-day PCR positivity rate = 3.53

PCR testing volume = 709 per 100,000

Updated COVID-19 vaccination information is available here:

Total currently hospitalized = 161

In critical care = 51

On a ventilator = 27

Available critical care beds = 93

Total critical care beds = 391

Available ventilators = 228

Total ventilators = 320

Alternative ventilators = 443

