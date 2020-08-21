3 University of Maine students test positive for COVID-19

Two of the students live off campus in Orono and one student lives in a fraternity house.

According to the university, the students are in isolation and their close contacts are in self-quarantine.

One of the students participated in the asymptomatic testing program on campus; the others were tested at alternative sites.

Following public health protocols, Maine CDC is managing the cases.

UMaine said it identified the asymptomatic infection through the school's phase one testing program.

According to the university, it will be following its comprehensive, science-based plans to maintain vigilance and support all known affected individuals.

The University of Maine System dashboard provides updates and transparency on asymptomatic on-campus tests being conducted at UMaine and across UMS to keep students and communities safe. Per reporting protocols, only individuals testing positive through the university’s testing program are noted on the dashboard and updates are made the day following reports.

Information about CDC-led university protocols regarding outbreaks is online.

The university is reminding members of the UMaine community that it is critically important that they stay home if they are sick. The CDC guidance on coronavirus symptoms is online.