Clover Healthcare in Auburn announced Saturday that three staff members and one resident at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Clover Healthcare said it got word Saturday morning that a third member of its nursing staff tested positive and said she is completely asymptomatic.

After a conference call with the Maine CDC Saturday afternoon, the facility got the green light to test the entire Clover community - which is about 500 people.

Clover Healthcare said it has started calling all families but didn't want to hold up the testing process by waiting to announce the cases publicly.

All residents on Kerry that were tested, came back negative.

All the residents on Dublin who were tested got results back and there is one positive. Clover said the resident is completely asymptomatic, resides in a private room and her family has been notified.

Saturday evening, a Clover representative dropped off 34 test swabs to the Maine CDC lab with samples from Limerick, parts of CLC and some remaining staff.

Following CDC recommendations, Clover Healthcare will be resuming testing on Monday with help from Androscoggin Home Health, so that they have enough nurses on hand to perform the testing for the remainder of the campus.

