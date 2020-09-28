3 schools in RSU 38 go fully remote after positive COVID-19 case at district's middle school

Maranacook High School and Manchester Elementary School will also move to remote learning until Thursday, October 1.

READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Middle School is moving to fully remote learning until Tuesday, October 13, after someone associated with the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Maranacook High School and Manchester Elementary School will also move to remote learning until Thursday, October 1, due to "potential close contacts stemming from transportation." The schools will undergo a deep cleaning.

The announcement was made by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette in a letter addressed to staff, students, and families.

"There is a possibility that other staff or students came in contact with this individual and therefore may be exposed to the virus. We are informing you out of an abundance of caution," Charette said in the letter. "Please monitor yourself/your student for signs and symptoms. Call a health care provider if symptoms start. It is important that you call a healthcare facility before you show up in person. Stay home if you are sick."

Mount Vernon, Readfield, and Wayne elementary schools will continue their normal hybrid schedules, according to Charette.

Charette said Maine CDC or a school representative will contact you directly if you are identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive. Close contacts will be asked to quarantine for 14 days from last exposure to the positive individual. A negative test result does not get an individual out of quarantine, Charette said.

Questions for individual schools can be directed to the building principal or the school nurse, by calling one of the following numbers: