3 businesses deemed in violation of COVID-19 guidelines issued fines by NH attorney general, DHHS

Three businesses were fined $500 each. Two other businesses were issued warnings.

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Public Health, announced Wednesday the following violation and enforcement notices have been issued to five businesses in the state. Three of those businesses were fined $500 each.

The notices are pursuant to Emergency Order 52, extended by Emergency Order 70 relative to New Hampshire’s Emergency Order 52, as extended, as well as the Food Service Industry Guidance.

Violation letters with civil penalties of $500 were issued to:

To provide an example, the letter issued to Simply Delicious Baking Co. is embedded below.

Enforcement letters with warnings of violations were issued to: