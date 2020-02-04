A second employee at Bath Iron Works (BIW) has tested for the coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to a letter to employees found on BIW'S website, the employee self-reported the positive result on Thursday. The last day the person worked at BIW was Tuesday, March 31.

The company says the worker is in quartine, and have met with the team members who may have come in close workplace contact with the individual and they are receiving guidance on next steps from our medical team

In addition, immediate and thorough sanitation is underway of all areas where the individual worked, and thorough sanitizing procedures are ongoing across all company property.

In the letter, BIW says the first worker who tested positive for COVID-19 at BIW has fully healed and has been cleared by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to return to work.

“Today, I returned to work, fully recovered and cleared by BIW Medical, my own PCP, and the Maine CDC,” said the individual. “I did test positive for COVID-19 and the response I got was truly like family. Along with being concerned with my health and needs, BIW also wanted to make sure my benefits were in place to help me both financially and medically.”

“While fighting this virus, I saw BIW being open and honest with their employees and the public, all while maintaining confidentiality,” he said. “I received my test results on a Sunday evening."

"Within four hours of notifying BIW of my condition, BIW first contacted the people I had listed, and then notified the employees and the public of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at BIW.”

