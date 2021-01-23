284 additional COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths reported in Maine Thursday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear, Thursday, January 28, 2021

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 28

The Maine CDC reported five additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 567 deaths.

Of the 38,454 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 31,064 were confirmed by tests and 7,390 are probable.

12,337 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Cumulatively across Maine, 128,704 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 97,033 have been first doses and 31,648 have been second doses.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Thursday.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27

The Maine CDC reported four additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 562 deaths.

The four additional deaths reported Wednesday include two residents of Cumberland County, one resident of Kennebec County, and one resident of Penobscot County. All four were men. One was between 40 and 49 years old, two were between 70 and 79 years old, and one was 80 or older.

The Maine CDC reported 462 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 38,170 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 30,817 were confirmed by tests and 7,353 are probable.

12,316 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Total currently hospitalized = 183

In critical care = 51

On a ventilator = 30

Available critical care beds = 104

Total critical care beds = 397

Available ventilators = 225

Total ventilators = 320

Alternative ventilators = 443

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26

The Maine CDC reported 11 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 558.

The Maine CDC reported 662 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of 37,708 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 30,496 were confirmed by tests and 7,212 are probable.

12,275 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday Coronavirus Briefing

The 11 additional deaths reported Tuesday were residents of:

Aroostook County: 1

Cumberland County: 5

Hancock County: 2

Kennebec County: 2

Penobscot County: 1

One person was in their 70s and 10 were in their 80s. Six were women and five were men.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah reflected on the grim milestone the U.S. reached in terms of deaths related to COVID-19. There are now 422,000 deaths associated with COVID-19 across the U.S.

"That number is almost too large to contemplate, too large to appreciate," Shah said. He said the U.S. has now seen more deaths from COVID-19 than American soldiers killed in WWII.

"Where we go from here is up to all of us," he said. "The arrival of vaccines presents hope, but we still have much to do before vaccines present that hope to us in a way that reduces the number of deaths every day."

Currently in Maine, 194 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 59 are in the ICU, and 25 are on a ventilator.

Shah said Maine's positivity rate has continued to decrease in recent days. The seven-day PCR test positivity rate remains at 3.65 percent. That is in part because the testing volume across the state has continued to increase, Shah said, (now 764 tests per 100,000 people). Shah says that's as close to the highest level it's ever been.

Similarly, the antigen test positivity rate -- 6.53 percent with a testing volume of 165 tests per 100,000 people -- has been more stable.

Notable updates on open outbreak investigations:

Maine Veteran's Home in South Paris: 19 cases

Cyr Bus Line in Bangor: 8 cases

Notable new outbreaks:

Lisbon Public Works: 6 cases

Oxford Casino: 5 cases

Oxford Street Shelter: 8 cases (5 among residents, 3 among staff)

Cianbro construction work site at the VA in Augusta: 11 cases

Vaccines and vaccinations

Cumulatively across Maine, 115,213 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 89,654 are first doses and 25,559 are second doses.

"We are heartened by the fact that so many individuals across the state of Maine can't wait to be vaccinated," Shah said, speaking of the volume of phone calls and inquiries they've received. He said just a few months ago the national conversation was, "If there's a vaccine, will folks want to take it?"

"I'm encouraged and really happy that so many folks in Maine have decided that vaccines and vaccinations are the right thing[s] for them," Shah said. "We know right now, that the number of individuals who want to be vaccinated greatly outstrips the supply of vaccine that we have available. So I'd once again like to ask for your patience."

Shah said they hope more vaccine doses are on the way.

Since law enforcement and certain individuals who are critical to the statewide COVID-19 response effort were added to phase 1A of the vaccination plan, the total in the phase stands at about 143,000 (previously about 130,000). Based on recent talks with various hospitals, the state hasn't seen any serious challenges thus far to getting through phase 1A of vaccinations, he said.

Shah answered a few questions he's heard repeatedly:

Why can't I sign up and then be contacted when it's my turn?

Shah said some facilities in Maine may already be pre-registering people for the vaccine. The Maine CDC and the Mills administration are developing a statewide platform that will allow anyone in the state to register to be contacted when the vaccine becomes available to them.

"We're not there yet," Shah said, "but it is being worked on ... We want to get it right, rather than just get it fast,"

Why isn't my doctor's office contacting me so I can be vaccinated?

Not all doctor's offices and outpatient clinical practices will offer the vaccine. The Maine CDC tried to prioritize getting the vaccine to places that could vaccinate the most people quickly, he said.

The state still has not received adequate doses of the vaccine, Shah said. This week, Maine is getting about 18,000 doses of the vaccine although there are more than 190,000 people in Maine aged 70 and older.

But what if I don't use a computer?

Shah says the Maine CDC is establishing a call center to arrange appointments.

Finally, Shah says the Maine CDC has received reports of phone calls coming in from an 844 area code number from people claiming to be either contact tracers or confirming a vaccine appointment and then asking for the person's social security number.

Shah reminded everyone that Maine CDC contact tracers will not ask for your social security number.

MONDAY, JANUARY 25

The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 547.

The Maine CDC reported 259 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of 37,046 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 30,108 were confirmed by tests and 6,938 are probable.

Cumulative reported vaccinations: 110,332

First doses: 87,292

Second doses: 23,040

Currently hospitalized: 193

In critical care: 59

On a ventilator: 20

12,245 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24

The Maine CDC reported 0 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 544 deaths.

According to the Maine CDC:

Cumulative reported vaccinations = 109,262

First doses = 86,605

Second doses = 22,657

Total currently hospitalized = 189

In critical care = 55

On a ventilator = 20

Available critical care beds = 95

Total critical care beds = 394

Available ventilators = 224

Total ventilators = 320

Alternative ventilators = 443

The Maine CDC reported 189 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 36,787 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 29,913 are confirmed by tests and 6,874 are probable.

12,225* Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Cumulative reported vaccinations = 98,371

First doses = 78,395

Second doses = 19,876

Total currently hospitalized = 190

In critical care = 61

On a ventilator = 19

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

