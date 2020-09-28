26 kindergarteners, 8 staff members in quarantine after COVID-19 case at Lewiston elementary school

According to Karen Paquette, chief academic officer for Lewiston Public Schools, said they were notified of the positive test Friday afternoon.

LEWISTON, Maine — A staff member at Geiger Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. Now, more than 30 people associated with the school have been ordered to quarantine.

According to Karen Paquette, chief academic officer for Lewiston Public Schools, they were notified of the positive test Friday afternoon.

"We have taken steps with our response team to follow Maine CDC and DOE guidelines to notify staff and students as appropriate," Paquette said.

Here are some details from Paquette:

The staff member who tested positive was last in contact with school on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Fourteen kindergarten students who attend on Monday and Tuesday in cohort A and twelve kindergarten students who attend on Thursday and Friday in cohort B as well as eight staff members are now in quarantine. Cohort A students will return to school on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 and cohort B students will return Thursday, October 15, 2020 so long as they are still asymptomatic and have not tested positive.

Students and staff who must quarantine will be contacted directly by CDC contact tracers and school personnel, according to Paquette.