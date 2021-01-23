259 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Maine Monday; 3 additional deaths

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- As of Monday, Maine CDC reported 259 additional COVID-19, coronavirus cases, and 3 additional reported deaths.
- 547 Mainers have died out of 37,046 total COVID-19 cases. 30,108 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 6,938 are probable.
- 12,245 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.
- What you need to know about Maine COVID-19 Vaccine
- Governor Janet Mills updates COVID-19 travel restrictions
- Coronavirus face coverings now mandated by the state
- VERIFY: Requirement to wear a face mask does not violate constitutional rights
- Maine is open for business, here's what you need to know
- Read about all the important coronavirus-related orders currently in place in Maine
- Going out? CDC shares tips to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more resources available to Mainers
- If you are a business owner, please register your business. If you want to support a local business, enter your zip code and find out what’s OPEN NEAR YOU.
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
MONDAY, JANUARY 25
The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 547 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 259 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.
Of the 37,046 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 30,108 are confirmed by tests and 6,938 are probable.
12,245 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
- White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief
- Senator Collins opposes Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package
- White House officials scramble for plan to vaccinate Americans, criticize Trump administration
- Waldoboro area first responders get COVID vaccine
- Hundreds of Mainers flock to Greenville for their first COVID vaccine clinic
- First vaccine clinic at Northern Light EMMC causes some concerns
- Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Maine
- US passes 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19
SUNDAY, JANUARY 24
The Maine CDC reported 0 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 544 deaths.
According to the Maine CDC:
- Cumulative reported vaccinations = 109,262
- First doses = 86,605
- Second doses = 22,657
- Total currently hospitalized = 189
- In critical care = 55
- On a ventilator = 20
- Available critical care beds = 95
- Total critical care beds = 394
- Available ventilators = 224
- Total ventilators = 320
- Alternative ventilators = 443
The Maine CDC reported 189 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.
Of the 36,787 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 29,913 are confirmed by tests and 6,874 are probable.
12,225* Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
- Cumulative reported vaccinations = 98,371
- First doses = 78,395
- Second doses = 19,876
- Total currently hospitalized = 190
- In critical care = 61
- On a ventilator = 19
The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
MAINE COVID CORONAVIRUS DATA
MAINE COVID RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Beginning of plan to reopen Maine schools
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
NEWS CENTER MAINE COVID YOUTUBE PLAYLIST