219 additional COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths reported in Maine Monday

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- On Monday the Maine CDC reported 219 additional COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases and 5 additional deaths.
- 595 Mainers have died out of 39,543 total COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 31,853 were confirmed by tests and 7,690 are probable.
- 12,422 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1
The Maine CDC reported five additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 595 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 219 additional cases of COVID-19.
Of the 39,543 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 31,853 were confirmed by tests and 7,690 are probable.
12,422 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
There are currently 164 people hospitalized in Maine with COVID-19; 51 are in critical care and 28 are on a ventilator.
Cumulatively across Maine, 153,981 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 115,087 have been first doses and 38,894 have been second doses.
The next Maine CDC coronavirus update is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 31
The Maine CDC reported no additional deaths of Mainers with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 590 deaths.
Of the 39,324 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 31,689 were confirmed by tests and 7,635 are probable.
12,409 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
Cumulatively across Maine, 151,323 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 112,916 have been first doses and 38,407 have been second doses.
The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 30
The Maine CDC reported twenty additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 590 deaths.
Of the 39,168 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 31,567 were confirmed by tests and 7,601 are probable.
12,398 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
Cumulatively across Maine, 145,356 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 108,519 have been first doses and 36,837 have been second doses.
The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Extended data from Maine CDC:
The 20 additional deaths reported today include two residents of Androscoggin County, four residents of Aroostook County, three residents of Cumberland County, one resident of Kennebec County, one resident of Oxford County, five residents of Penobscot County, one resident of Washington County, and three residents of York County. Fifteen of the people who died were women, while five were men. Two were between 50 and 59 years old, one was between 60 and 69 years old, four were between 70 and 79 years old, and 13 were 80 or older. The additional reported deaths today reflect a review of vital records filed in the past two week, primarily involving deaths that occurred between Jan. 10 and Jan. 23, 2021.
- Seven-day PCR positivity rate = 3.53
- PCR testing volume = 709 per 100,000
Updated COVID-19 vaccination information is available here:
- Total currently hospitalized = 161
- In critical care = 51
- On a ventilator = 27
- Available critical care beds = 93
- Total critical care beds = 391
- Available ventilators = 228
- Total ventilators = 320
- Alternative ventilators = 443