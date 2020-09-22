21 confirmed COVID-19 cases among people associated with ND Paper mill in Rumford

The facility has been working with Maine CDC to test all employees as Maine CDC continues its outbreak investigation at the mill.

RUMFORD, Maine — Maine CDC Director Dr. Shah said Tuesday that Maine CDC has identified 21 cases among people associated with the ND Paper mill in Rumford.

Dr. Shah said Maine CDC's initial analysis is that the cases seem to be focused on one part of the mill. However, he said Maine CDC is also concerned that transmission may have occurred outside of the workplace.

United Steelworkers Local 900 Union President Gary Hemmingway had confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine last Tuesday (Sept. 15) that there were four positive COVID-19 cases among people associated with the Rumford mill. According to Maine CDC, that number has now grown to 21.

The facility has been working with Maine CDC to test all employees.

"Some are very sick," Judilee Whittemore, the union's recording secretary, said in a Facebook post on Monday, Sept. 14. At that time the union was only reporting four confirmed cases.