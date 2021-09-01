2021 Common Ground Country Fair canceled again due to COVID risk

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association said Wednesday it hopes to hold an in-person event in 2022

UNITY, Maine — Organizers said Wednesday the 2021 Common Ground Country Fair would not take place in person due to the risks associated with COVID-19.

"We honor the hard work and dedication of all who make the Fair happen each year," officials said in an email. "In the end, we feel this large-scale community building event should not take place in the current COVID-19 situation."

The 2020 fair was a live stream event available on the MOFGA website and various social media platforms.

Organizers said they will search for ways "to continue the spirit of Common Ground in a safe way" this year, including creating and distributing for free videos of educational content, exploring how to support vendors and exhibitors through an online store and its location in Freeport, and deciding if smaller events can be held at the Unity campus this fall.