LISBON, Maine — Mainers will have to celebrate one of Maine's most iconic beverages with a group of 50 or fewer this year.

The Moxie Festival announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that this year's event is canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The post said the following:

Well everyone, I think we all knew this was coming but of course in good ol' Moxie fashion, we were hoping to be "distinctively different" with our festival this year more than ever.

In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, we are cancelling the 2020 Moxie Festival. We are extremely sadden to bring you this news and please know we waited as long as we could to make an informed and safe decision. However, due travel and large gathering restrictions as well as the continuing recommendations to social distance, we feel this is the best decision to keep everyone safe.

This should come as no surprise considering the countless other events across the country that have also cancelled.

The bright side now is this will allow us additional planning and resources to bring back the festival next year bigger and better than ever. Start making plans now and we will see you all in 2021!!

