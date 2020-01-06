FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Fair is traditionally one of Maine's final fairs of the season and it was also one of Maine's final fairs still holding on to hope for 2020. Unfortunately, it was announced Monday that the 2020 Fryeburg Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We wish to express our gratitude to everyone for their continued support. It is because of our fairgoers, campers, employees, vendors, exhibitors and agricultural partners that Fryeburg Fair has enjoyed a long and wonderful history," the fair's board of trustees said in a statement. "It is with this same partnership we plan for a bright future. Thank you."

Founded in 1851, the Fryeburg Fair is known particularly for its showcasing of farming and agriculture from across the state. While it was scheduled for October 4-11 in 2020, organizers are now targeting a return date of October 3-10 for 2021.

The board of trustees' statement also included the following:

"Our first priority is to protect the health and safety of our community as well as the thousands of visitors who come to our rural town and fairgrounds each year.

We have been in constant contact with local first responders, community leaders and state officials. We have consulted with many fairs and venues across the country who are faced with these same challenges. As we follow the State of Maine and CDC guidelines we determined that social distancing and PPE considerations would be near impossible to ensure.

We understand the fiscal role Fryeburg Fair plays in our community and the economic impact our event has on the many businesses, non-profits, entrepreneurs, farmers, landowners and individuals in our community and this decision did not come easy."

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: 2020 Bangor State Fair canceled due to coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: Union Fair added to list of canceled Maine fairs

RELATED: Many Maine fairs postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Common Ground Country Fair moves to virtual format for 2020 due to coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: 9 Maine Ag Fairs postponed to 2021 amid coronavirus concerns

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist