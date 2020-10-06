CUMBERLAND, Maine — The Cumberland Farmers Club officers and directors said Wednesday that after much thought, debate, and consideration, they have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Cumberland County Fair.

The Cumberland County Fair joins many fairs across Maine that have been canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club's executive committee released the following statement Wednesday:

With so many things to consider during the Covid-19 Pandemic, the health and safety of our community, fair attendees, members, exhibitors and vendors are of the utmost importance. Based on all information we have available today, it would not be possible to put on an event of this size and make the needed adjustments to adhere to current state of Maine guidelines and CDC recommendations without eliminating many events and attractions and significantly changing the look and feel of the Cumberland Fair. It would also be inconsiderate of the Cumberland Farmers Club to put the additional strain on the Town and its emergency services during this time. Ironically, the Cumberland Farmers Club made this similar decision in 1919-1920, (100 years ago), to postpone due to the Spanish Flu Pandemic.

The Cumberland Farmers Club will take this summer and fall to continue doing our projects and expansions as planned and continue to enhance our fairgrounds. In keeping with our mission statement of promoting Agriculture and Agricultural education, the Cumberland Farmers Club Officers and Directors will be working with the Maine Cooperative Extension, the local 4-H Clubs and the Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs to be able to support our youth and hold the 4-H livestock show and auction, with measures in place to ensure we are practicing social distancing. Other individual events and activities to support Agriculture and Agricultural Education may be planned as we move forward.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time, and Cumberland Fair promises you “Twice the Fun in ‘21”. We look forward to presenting a safe, quality fair and seeing everyone again September 26-October 2, 2021!

