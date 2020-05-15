BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor State Fair is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair was canceled over concerns surrounding the virus.

The 2020 edition of the fair was set to occur from July 30 to August 8 and is one of the oldest in the country, with the first edition running in 1849.

“Safety is always of the utmost priority to us and under these unprecedented conditions, we didn’t feel it would be possible at this time to be able to provide the level of guest experience at the Bangor State Fair that everyone has come to expect. At the time of the decision to cancel this year’s fair, we were in full swing to create a better guest experience for everyone attending the fair, which stemmed from a lot of the positive feedback we received from many people in and around the Greater Bangor area," Cross Insurance Center General Manager Tony Vail said. "Our team is already looking forward to next year’s fair, which is tentatively scheduled from July 29 to August 7, 2021 We will use this additional time to work on making the 2021 Bangor State Fair one of the most exciting and memorable fairs yet. When we come back next year, our goal is to make the Bangor State Fair one of, if not the best fair in the state. We will miss working with all the parties involved in making the fair happen every year and we look forward to working with them all again in the future.”

The tentative dates for the 2021 Bangor State Fair will be from July 29 to August 7, 2021, at Bass Park and the Cross Insurance Center.

