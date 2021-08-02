201 additional COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death reported in Maine Monday

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- On Monday the Maine CDC reported 201 additional COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases and 1 additional death.
- 636 Mainers have died out of 41,419 total COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 33,176 were confirmed by tests and 8,243 are probable.
- 12,535 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
- What you need to know about Maine COVID-19 vaccine
- How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Maine
- Governor Janet Mills updates COVID-19 travel restrictions
- Coronavirus face coverings now mandated by the state
- VERIFY: Requirement to wear a face mask does not violate constitutional rights
- Maine is open for businesses. Here's what you need to know
- Going out? CDC shares tips to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for unemployment in Maine. Scroll down for more resources available to Mainers
- If you are a business owner, please register your business. If you want to support a local business, enter your zip code and find out what’s OPEN NEAR YOU.
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8
The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 636.
The Maine CDC reported 201 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of the 41,419 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 33,176 were confirmed by tests and 8,243 are probable.
12,535 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
Cumulatively across Maine, 195,245 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 142,325 have been first doses and 52,920 have been second doses.
The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
- VERIFY: So, you've been vaccinated. Is it now safe to visit family?
- Reports: Democrats to introduce $3,000-per-child tax benefit Monday
- Rural Maine hospital receives its first COVID-19 vaccines
- Bangor hospital hosts weekend vaccination clinic
- ‘Get Vaccinated' decal added to Patriots plane ahead of Super Bowl flight
- Maine CDC director tours Northern Light mass vaccination clinic
- Biden accepts NFL's offer to use stadiums as COVID vaccine sites
- Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Maine
- How to schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Maine