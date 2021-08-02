201 additional COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death reported in Maine Monday

Find daily updates on the Maine coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and vaccine distribution as we work together to separate facts from fear. Monday, February 8, 2021.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8

The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 636.

The Maine CDC reported 201 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 41,419 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 33,176 were confirmed by tests and 8,243 are probable.

12,535 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Cumulatively across Maine, 195,245 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 142,325 have been first doses and 52,920 have been second doses.

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

