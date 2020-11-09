2 employees at Shaw's in Sanford test positive for COVID-19

One of the employees last worked September 6 and is now receiving medical care and quarantining at home. The store will remain open.

SANFORD, Maine — Two employees at the Shaw's supermarket in Sanford have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Senior Communications Director Andrew Whelan, one of the employees last worked September 6. The other last worked August 24 and has since left the company.

The employee who last worked September 6 is receiving medical care and quarantining at home, according to Whelan.

The Sanford City Council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance Thursday night that requires people to wear face coverings in all public places where social distancing is not possible, according to the Portland Press Herald.

In an email to NEWS CENTER Maine, Whelan said the store will remain open while taking the following precautions:

Following CDC guidelines, our Crisis Response Team may recommend that additional members of the store team self-quarantine. These employees will be eligible to receive up to 14 days quarantine pay.

That store has been through multiple cycles of our enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and/or disinfecting process since the first case was reported. The store will remain open and we will continue to follow an enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and/or disinfecting process in every department.

We have reaffirmed with all associates that they need to wash hands and disinfect check stands every hour and to practice social distancing. We’ve supplied reusable masks for all front-line associates, and we require them to wear the masks at work. We have also reminded them that if they develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as a cough or shortness of breath, stay home and call their healthcare provider right away. Shaw’s conducts health screenings with all associates upon arrival at the store daily. Any associate reporting flu like symptoms or close contact a COVID-positive person is not allowed to work until symptoms resolve or their close contact is further evaluated by our Crisis Response Team.

We deeply appreciate all that our associates are doing during this unprecedented time and will continue to do all we can to ensure the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors.

In addition to the procedures mentioned above, our stores have implemented a number of precautions, including:

Installing Plexiglas sneeze guards at check stands

Limiting store occupancy

Placing social distancing posters and floor markers in the stores

Mandating face coverings in our stores

Pausing self-service operations like soup bars, wing bars, and salad bars.

Enhancing measures to clean and disinfect all departments, restrooms, and other high touch points of the store throughout the day.

Making cart wipes and hand sanitizer stations available at key locations within the store for customers’ convenience

Ensuring that store associates are able to wash their hands at least one time per hour and stay home if they feel sick

Reserving special times for seniors and other vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries. We ask our non-senior and non-at-risk customers to avoid shopping at these times

Sanford's mask ordinance includes stores, restaurants, bars, tasting rooms, and lodging, regardless of their size.

COVID-19 has caused four outbreaks in Sanford recently, a worrisome sign of community spread, according to Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.