2 additional deaths, 426 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Maine Monday

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- As of Monday, Maine CDC announced 426 additional COVID-19, coronavirus cases with 2 additional deaths.
- 259 Mainers have died out of 16,349 total COVID-19 cases. 14,339 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 2,010 are probable.
- 893 Mainers have been hospitalized, 10,548 Mainers have recovered.
- Governor Janet Mills updates COVID-19 travel restrictions
- Coronavirus face coverings now mandated by the state
- VERIFY: Requirement to wear a face mask does not violate constitutional rights
- Maine is open for business, here's what you need to know
- Read about all the important coronavirus-related orders currently in place in Maine
- Going out? CDC shares tips to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more resources available to Mainers
- If you are a business owner, please register your business. If you want to support a local business, enter your zip code and find out what’s OPEN NEAR YOU.
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 14
The Maine CDC reported two additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 259 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 426 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of the 16,349 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 14,339 are confirmed by tests and 2,010 are probable.
893 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.
10,548 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.
The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Monday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream it live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.
- Mills issues order requiring operators of indoor public spaces to deny entry to people without face coverings
- Maine hospitals prepare for COVID-19 vaccine
- In bid to end pandemic, FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
- US set for first COVID-19 shots as shipments begin arriving
- Maine to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine this week
- NH state representative contracts COVID-19 less than a week after House speaker dies of coronavirus
- New Maine coronavirus mask mandate means businesses must enforce it
- Maine man charged after refusing to wear mask, hitting store owner with car
- Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving as virus spreads
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13
The Maine CDC reported 303 additional cases and no additional deaths.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12
The Maine CDC reported seven additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 257 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 414 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of the 15,620 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 13,687 are confirmed by tests and 1,933 are probable.
871 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses. Currently, 182 Mainers are hospitalized with COVID-19. 50 of those people are in critical care and 16 are on ventilators.
10,477 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.
THE DATA
RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Beginning of plan to reopen Maine schools
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine