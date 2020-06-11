184 additional cases Friday mark 4th straight day Maine has set a new single-day coronavirus case record

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Friday, November 6, 2020.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

The Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll remains at 150.

The Maine CDC reported 184 additional cases Friday, marking the fourth straight day that Maine CDC has reported a new single-day record for cases. 183 additional cases were reported Thursday, 151 additional cases were reported Wednesday, and 127 additional cases were reported Tuesday.

Of the 7,444 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 6,565 are confirmed by test and 879 are probable.

513 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

5,830 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday an executive order requiring Maine people to wear face coverings in public settings, regardless of the ability to maintain physical distance.

Additionally, owners and operators of all indoor public settings in Maine must now post plainly visible signs notifying entrants of the requirement to wear cloth face coverings, and may deny service or entry for non-compliance.

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine