AUBURN, Maine — After announcing Saturday night that three employees and one resident tested positive for COVID-19, Clover Healthcare in Auburn posted an update on its Facebook page Tuesday saying a total of 17 employees and four residents have now tested positive.

Clover said it has received all results back from its universal testing, however 30 people associated with the facility have not yet been tested "due to scheduling conflicts, or vacation time."

Of all the positive cases, Clover said one employee has shown symptoms.

Clover said its medical director has reached out to the families who have been affected and will be moving them to its COVID Unit, which has been expanded from four private rooms to nine private rooms.

The facility also said it will be retesting everyone in the Clover community in the coming weeks.

