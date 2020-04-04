LEBANON, Oregon — Thirteen of the 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus at a Lebanon, Oregon, veterans’ home have recovered, state health officials said Friday.

Two people who became sick with COVID-19 died. One other case is still active, the Oregon Health Authority said.

Among those who have recovered is the home’s oldest resident: a World War II veteran who celebrated his 104th birthday with a small group of family this week.

Staff members at the Edward C. Allworth Oregon Veterans’ Home are still monitoring residents for symptoms. A lockdown remains in place.

"While we celebrate this welcome good news, we recognize that we are not out of the woods yet," said Kelly Fitzpatrick, director of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs. "As long as this virus is out there, it remains our duty to do whatever we can to protect the honored residents in our care, and prevent the spread or reintroduction of this potentially deadly disease."

