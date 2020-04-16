WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The longer the COVID-19 pandemic goes, more families are going to need more help. U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan (Ohio-13) and Ro Khanna (Calif.-17) are now proposing Americans receive a $2,000 check every month.

It's called the Emergency Money For the People Act.

Here's how it would work: Eligible Americans would receive $2,000 per month for at least six months. And it would continue until national employment levels return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Who's eligible for the Emergency Money For the People Act?

All single Americans older than 16 earning less than $130,000 a year get a monthly $2,000 check.

Married Americans who make less than $260,000 a year would receive a monthly $4,000 check, plus $500 per child, capped off at three children.

The money would not be considered income and would not be taxed.

How does it compare to the CARES Act?

Compared to the CARES Act, this proposal includes more Americans.

Unlike the first round of checks, eligible college students and adults with disabilities still get a check even if claimed as dependents. And even folks who had no earnings, were unemployed, or currently unemployed would be eligible.

How will people get the money?

The legislation would make it easier for folks to get that money, including expanded methods of payment like direct deposit, paper checks or apps like Venmo, Zelle or PayPal.

Right now the proposal has 17 Democratic sponsors, but no Republicans yet.

Negotiations on the next round of assistance already underway and no final decisions have been made.

