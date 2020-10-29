12 Maine Correctional Center inmates test positive for COVID-19

To stem transmission of the virus, MDOC has suspended visits to MCC and Maine State Prison, canceled all intakes from county jails, and canceled transfer of inmates

WINDHAM, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) says 12 inmates at the Maine Correctional Center (MCC) in Windham have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the MDOC announced the Maine CDC had opened an outbreak investigation into the facility after three employees had tested positive, which prompted contact tracing and testing.

The 12 additional cases were identified after the inmates had been identified for testing as part of MCC's contact tracing following a symptomatic inmate on Wednesday; the inmates tested positive with rapid antigen tests and are awaiting confirmation from PRC tests, which are being housed in a COVID unit at the Windham facility, per MDOC guidelines.

The MDOC says they have initiated universal rapid testing for all MCC employees and inmates, in consultation with the Maine CDC. Positive results will be confirmed through the state HETL lab in Augusta.

To stem transmission of the virus, MDOC has suspended visits to MCC and Maine State Prison, canceled all intakes from county jails, and canceled transfer of inmates between MDOC facilities.

The Maine CDC continues its outbreak investigation at MCC.

On Tuesday, the MDOC had reported that in addition to the three positive employees at MCC, two staff members at the State Prison in Warren also returned positive results.