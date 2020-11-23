12 additional deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Maine Tuesday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

The Maine CDC reported 12 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 189.

The Maine CDC reported 255 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Of the 10,799 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 9,471 are confirmed by tests and 1,073 are probable.

647 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

7,986 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23

The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 177.

The Maine CDC reported 185 additional COVID-19 cases Monday

Of the 10,544 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 9,471 are confirmed by tests and 1,073 are probable.

647 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

7,986 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Monday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream it live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.

Monday Coronavirus Briefing

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah led Monday's coronavirus briefing.

Shah said just in the past 30 days alone, 167 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19; currently, 103 are hospitalized, an increase of nine since Sunday. Of those 103, 45 are in the intensive care unit, and 11 are ventilators.

Of cases reported to the Maine CDC Sunday, 26 percent were from York County and 23 percent were from Cumberland County.

Shah said since Friday's update, there have been a number of new outbreak investigations. Monday morning, the Maine CDC opened an outbreak investigation into the Newton Center, a nursing home that's adjacent to the Southern Maine Health Care former Goodall Hospital, with 10 cases.

On Sunday, the Maine CDC opened the following outbreak investigations:

The Barron Center in Portland: Three cases among staff

Cintas uniform facility: Four cases

Gray Birch nursing facility in Augusta: 22 cases

Huhtamaki paper facility in Waterville: Eight cases

These come in addition to several new outbreaks the Maine CDC opened on Saturday:

Banker's Life and Casualty: Three cases

Doolin's Pub in Litchfield: Four cases

First Baptist Church in Cherryfield: Five cases

Lewiston Fire Department: Seven cases

Nate Holyoke Builders in Bucksport: Four cases

ND Paper: Three cases

Noble High School in North Berwick: Three cases

Skowhegan Middle School: Four cases

Somerset Rehab: Three cases

Winterberry Heights: 10 cases

Shah says the number of outbreaks in Maine has expanded, placing significant challenges on Maine CDC resources.

Maine's seven-day positivity rate is 2.7 percent, which Shah says is something of "a relative plateau" after seeing increases over the past two weeks.

Maine's testing volume has achieved a new all-time high: 731 PCR tests per every 100,000 people in Maine.

"In the last seven days, the Maine CDC has received an average of 265 positive test results every single day," Shah said. The seven days before that, the average was 218 positive cases per day. Before that—165. So, Shah says, the average number of reports the Maine CDC is given each day has risen by 60 percent in the past few weeks.

Shah announced changes to the Maine CDC's approach to case investigations and contact tracing.

Shah said Monday morning the U.S. CDC released guidance for states to focus case investigations and contact tracing resources on individuals who are at the highest risk of being affected by COVID-19.

The CDC put forth four principles:

Maximize effectiveness based on time Protect household contacts Prevent and respond to outbreaks Protect people who are at increased risk of severe illness

Shah says these principles recognize the challenge that states like Maine are facing with greater numbers of cases and outbreaks.

In light of this guidance, the Maine CDC is preparing to make two changes:

For case investigations: In general, the Maine CDC has endeavored to touch base with individuals as soon as they receive word of their positive lab result and to, up until recently, periodically touch base with individuals who have tested positive until they have met the criteria for "recovery."

Shah says unfortunately, the Maine CDC has had to make a difficult decision.

Going forward, in light of the increasing rate of new cases, Maine CDC will continue to contact individuals after they have tested positive and provide the guidance they need to stay safe and they have the tools they need to isolate, as well as investigate who they may have been exposed to and others who they may have exposed.

However, that will be the one point of contact Maine CDC has with individuals. The Maine CDC will no longer continue to touch base with positive individuals throughout the course of their illness.

Shah says making this change will allow investigators to focus on individuals who are, for example, in the midst of an outbreak.

In terms of contact tracing, the Maine CDC will soon change the way they name individuals who are "close contacts."

Previously, Maine CDC enrolled individuals as close contacts as their names were given to them by the confirmed case. But Shah says the Maine CDC shouldn't necessarily be enrolling people based on when their name was given, but rather, they should be enrolling people based on when their last contact with someone with COVID-19 was. That way, they should be enrolling people who have the most number of days left on their 14-day quarantine period so the Maine CDC can work with them as early as possible to limit exposure to others in the community.

Shah says the Maine CDC is continuing to expand its workforce of investigators and contact tracers.

"But sadly in Maine and across the country, the virus is moving faster and spreading faster than the ability of states to train and deploy new public health investigators," Shah said.

Shah said they don't make these changes lightly, but they make them recognizing the impact they may have and they make them because they want to focus efforts on the highest risk, and most vulnerable individuals.

"These changes also underscore what each of us can do," Shah said. "As we go into a holiday week, please recognize that the choices that you and your family make this week can affect the trajectory of our state for many weeks to come."

