11 Lewiston Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department confirmed Wednesday that 11 employees of the department have tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are currently working with the Maine CDC so as to ensure safety guidelines and protocols are being followed as well as to obtain guidance moving forward," the department said in a press release. "We are in the process of testing all employees of the department to include officers, administration and civilian staff as well as notifying employees of potential exposures that may have occurred. All Officers and staff are currently undergoing 'PCR testing.'"

At this time the department says it is continuing police operations, though the public may find certain administrative functions have been scaled back. The department said it is also urging employees to remain home if they do not feel well and is continuing to take additional steps to ensure employees and the public remain safe. These steps include having some staff members work remotely and continuing to regularly sanitize work areas and cruisers.