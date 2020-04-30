Rudolph "Rudi" Heider has lived through the Spanish Flu, Great Depression, and World War II.

Now on his 107th birthday, Rudi can add 'coronavirus survivor' to the list.

For the last month, Rudi's family feared COVID-19 might claim his life. He battled the virus for weeks, isolated inside a nursing home in Chesterfield, Missouri.

On Tuesday, his family received the incredible news that Rudi had shown no symptoms for two weeks.

"I think a lot of it is definitely having a positive attitude and his mind is so active," said Rudi's grandson Matthew Heider, who lives in Bremerton with his wife Janet.

They've prayed for a month that Rudi would conquer the virus.

"When that call came that he wasn't doing well... He was fighting fevers, I think he was at 102° and he had said he wanted to die.... I cried," Janet said.

But Rudi found the strength to fight off coronavirus and on his 107th birthday, he was declared well enough to come out of isolation.

"Hi Grandpa! Happy, happy birthday," Matthew and Janet said over the phone.

"I love you very much," Rudi replied. "Thank you, everyone, for all the help you've given me."

Rudi's story isn't over yet. Now his family hopes Rudi's strength will inspire others to keep fighting.

