1 additional death, single-day record 246 COVID-19 cases reported in Maine Tuesday

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 166.

The Maine CDC reported 246 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a new single-day record for the state.

Of the 9,363 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 8,411 are confirmed by tests and 952 are probable.

589 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

7,025 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16

The Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll remains at 165.

The Maine CDC reported 173 additional cases Monday.

Of the 9,117 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 8,180 are confirmed by tests and 937 are probable.

577 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses. 69 people in Maine are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 28 of whom are being treated in intensive care units and seven of whom are on ventilators.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah emphasized Monday that these hospitalizations have an affect not only on the patients and their families, but on Maine's healthcare workers too.

"Not everything that matters can be measured when it comes to COVID-19," Dr. Shah said.

6,830 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

Moderna said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial, a second dash of hope in the global race for a shot to tame a resurgent virus that is now killing more than 8,000 people a day worldwide.

The company said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from Moderna’s ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

"The early doses of both this vaccine from Moderna, as well as the previous vaccine we've discussed from Pfizer, will be made available first and foremost to healthcare workers and first responders in Maine," Dr. Shah said. "We do that for two reasons. The first is that this is the core group who are taking care of ill patients across the state and we want to make sure we can keep that capacity high."

"The other reason we start with healthcare workers and first responders is because we'd also like to tap them to make sure they are part of our vaccine force. That's one of the reasons why having them be first in line for the vaccine is critical," Dr. Shah said. "But more generally speaking, these data show now that there is going to be a shift in the conversation from vaccines to vaccination. That's what we at the Maine CDC have been planning and preparing for for months now, is the process of administering and distributing the vaccine."

New Maine CDC Outbreak Investigations

The Maine CDC has identified the following number of cases at the following facilities:

Four staff members at Cove's Edge, a long-term care facility in Damariscotta.

"Three perhaps four" cases associated with Maine Medical Center

One student and three staff members at Whitefield Elementary School

"These three new outbreak investigations come on top of 11 outbreak investigations that Maine CDC epidemiologists opened just on Saturday and Sunday," Dr. Shah said.

Three cases at the Tabernacle of the Congregation

Three cases at the Worcester Wreath Company in Harrington

Three cases at the Calumet Club, a social club in Augusta

Three staff members at Clover Health in Auburn

Three cases at Downeast Transportation

Two students and one staff member at Edward Little High School in Auburn

Four cases at Farrington Elementary School in Augusta

One student and two staff members at Lewiston High School

One child and six staff members at the Little Hands Daycare in Falmouth

Four staff members at North East Mobile Health Services in Rockport

Four staff members at the Otis Elevator Company in Westbrook

"As we've talked about, what we've been seeing for weeks now is that the ground has been seeded with ever-increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases and we're now starting to see patches in the form of outbreaks emerge all across the state," Dr. Shah said. "Sadly that trend is one that may continue."

