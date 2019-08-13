PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The federal government is providing a Connecticut medical school with a grant to help develop a medical residency program in far northern Maine.

Quinnipiac University says its Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine is getting the $750,000 award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The university says the money will help fund its first family medicine residency program, which will be located at Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent, Maine, and Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, Maine.

Quinnipiac says the grants will train residents to help with the shortage of physicians in rural parts of the country. Northern Maine Medical Center president Peter Sirois says he hopes the residents "will develop a passion for rural medicine."