Condition improving for prominent medical cannabis caregiver

Dawson Julia remains in critical condition at a Florida hospital, following a horrific accident

Dawson Julia, a prominent medical marijuana caregiver, is showing a few signs of improvement following a horrific accident in the Bahamas earlier this month.

Julia suffered significant injuries including brain damage, after a moped accident while on vacation.

He remains on a respirator in critical condition at a Miami hospital but is responding to some commands from doctors and family.

A GoFundMe account has raised more than $200,000 to help cover medical expenses, including a $350,000 dollars charge to life flight him from the Bahamas to Florida.

Julia opened the first medical marijuana storefront in Maine and is one of the first caregivers in the state to work with sick children who had qualified medical conditions, including cancer and seizure problems. Prayers and support for Dawson and his family are making a big difference.

"They feel so supported and so loved by the whole world, there have been so many people across the country and internationally have reached out," Susan Meehan, the interim Chairperson of the Maine Cannabis Coalition said.