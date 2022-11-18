Community warned after some Jay elementary students ingest magnets

"Several" students brought and shared small, round magnets with others, according to a Friday community message.

Several students brought small, round magnets to school and shared them with other students, Principal Pat St. Clair shared on Friday. Some students reportedly ingested the shared magnets and went to the emergency room.

St. Clair advised parents to talk with their children and make sure they do not have these magnets and have not ingested any.

"If your child has ingested the magnets, please call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 and/or go to the Emergency Room immediately," the message stated.

Ingesting magnets of any kind can pose a real danger to small children, especially if more than one magnet is swallowed.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, magnet ingestion may cause GI tract damage, poisoning, and death. Please seek medical care immediately if you learn your child has ingested a magnet.