Community rallying around Maine teen unable to walk due to spinal condition

Family members say 13-year-old Kooper Brooks is pushing through despite an unknown prognosis.

MAINE, Maine — Communities in both Maine and New Hampshire are rallying around the family of a 13-year-old boy from Berwick who recently became paralyzed from the waist down.

Kooper Brook's condition was caused by a malformation in his spine, and there is no clear prognosis for his recovery. But his family says the teen is pushing through like a champ.

Brandy and Justin Brooks say their 13-year-old son started experiencing numbness and pain in both of his legs in mid-May, which everyone thought was just growing pains. But a few days later. . .

"He could not feel his legs. He couldn't stand up on them," Brandy Brooks, Kooper's stepmother, said.

Suffering from intense pain, Kooper was airlifted to Boston's Children's Hospital where doctors eventually removed a cavernous malformation in his spinal cord, which had not been detected earlier

"What happened was it started to bleed and built up so big and blocked all the nerves. It was putting pressure on his spine," Justin Brooks, Kooper's father, explained.

The benign malformation was removed. After undergoing a successful second surgery this week to deal with an infection, Kooper was transferred to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, in the Boston area, to work on regaining function in his legs. But the path to healing is literally one day at a time.

"He still doesn't have any feelings in his legs yet. So, just your average daily actions supported by others now," Justin said.

"He is in good spirits because that is who he is. He is still making all the doctors and nurses laugh," Brandy added.

There has been an outpouring from family, friends, and strangers in Milton, New Hampshire, where Brandy, Justin, and Kooper and his two younger brothers Logan and Grayson live — and Berwick, where his mother, Suzanne Dennis, stepfather, and Kooper's other two siblings, Kinsey and Korbin, reside.

Several GoFundMe accounts and sites have been set up to help both families with medical expenses and other needs. Those accounts can be found here, here, on Meal Train at this link, and on Bonfire here.

'Kooper Strong' signs are going up in support of the teen, who played football and will be a 9th grader at Noble High School this fall. Donations will also go to retrofitting both of his parent's homes to make them more accessible for the teen when he comes home.

Kooper's Mom, Suzanne Dennis, told NEWS CENTER Maine in a statement, "We are overwhelmed by the kindness, generosity, and support Kooper has received thus far. Kooper is going to need all the love and support over the next year. We can't thank everyone enough," Dennis said.

That love and support that is going a long way for Kooper as he faces a long and difficult road.

"It's almost exciting to see what he can do. He is very surprising, don't ever count him out," Kooper's Dad added. Family members are counting on this teen's can-do spirit and positive attitude to make his own path to recovery a reality.

The couple says Kooper is very grateful to the doctors and medical staff, including the doctors and staff at Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, Boston Children's Hospital, and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

Justin has a woodworking business, and he has donated proceeds from sales to help people struggling with cancer. Brandy, a photographer, offers free photo sessions to families of sick kids.

Now, some of those families are giving back to help Kooper. Brandy says Kooper also wants to donate a portion of the GoFundMe proceeds to another family in need. If you would like to contact Brandy Brooks, her email is: Brandy.brooks821@gmail.com