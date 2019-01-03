JONESPORT, Maine — On Friday, Down East Community Hospital announced that it has signed over the former Sunrise Care Facility Building after it closed in August.

DECH donated the building, along with $20,000 for renovations, to Arnold Memorial Medical Building Society.

"We at AMMBS remain optimistic with regard to the future of the Sunrise Care Facility. We look forward to working with the Moosabec community to endeavor to see this property continue to serve our aging population," said William K. Milliken, President of the Arnold Memorial Medical Building Society. "We are thankful to DECH for a very smooth transition and for their generous gift."

