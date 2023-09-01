Portland awarded $4 million from US CDC to help prevent overdoses

The grant comes amid a period of high overdose rates in Maine.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Aug. 31, 2023.

The City of Portland has been awarded a $4 million grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent overdoses, officials say.

A news release from the city stated the grant "represents transformative opportunity to strengthen ongoing efforts in combating overdose crisis & reducing overdose-related harms."

Portland was selected for the grant under the U.S. CDC's Overdose Data to Action program.

"The CDC’s OD2A program plays a vital role in advancing the nation’s response to the opioid epidemic. OD2A supports funded jurisdictions to implement prevention activities and to collect accurate, comprehensive, and timely data on nonfatal and fatal overdoses. This data is used to enhance programs and surveillance efforts," the release stated.

The grant will allow Portland to be able to respond more effectively, quickly, and equitably to the needs of residents while using data to drive its actions and reduce overdose harms and deaths, officials said.

“Portland Public Health is grateful for the support of and partnership with the CDC,” Alfredo Vergara, director of public health with the City of Portland, said in the release. “We are proud to share this mission and effort to prevent overdoses and protect the well-being of our community. This grant will make a lasting impact and provide hope to those affected by substance use disorders.”

For more information, click here.