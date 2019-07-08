PORTLAND, Maine — A child has been confirmed to have chickenpox, Maine Medical Center in Portland says.

According to Maine Med, the child came to the hospital's emergency department at 22 Bramhall Street on July 30, and that anyone in the emergency department between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day may have been exposed to the virus.

Maine Med recommends that anyone who may have been exposed and do not have immunity should contact their health care provider as soon as possible.

