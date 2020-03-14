STAMFORD, Conn. — Many Americans will be directly or indirectly affected by coronavirus COVID-19. Charter Communication's goal is to ensure that people have dependable access to online resources and information.

Some schools across the nation are moving to online learning as coronavirus ramps up its impact. There are students who do not have access to the internet, making online learning impossible.

In the past, students could turn to their local libraries, but even those are being closed in many areas.

Charter Communications press release indicated that households with students in grades K-12 will be offered 60 days of access for free.

Beginning on March 16, Charter is committed to:

Free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for students in grades K-12 (who do NOT already have a subscription) at any level of service up to 100Mbps.

Charter will be collaborating with school districts to ensure their communities are aware of these tools to help their students succeed remotely.

Charter will also be opening Wi-Fi hotspots across their footprint for public use."

Charter will also be opening Wi-Fi hotspots across their footprint for public use."

Americans are being urged to stay away from large crowds or to minimize their interaction with others. Charter went on to add how essential broadband internet access will be as the nation works to halt this pandemic. Staying connected remotely will allow students to access schoolwork, businesses to continue to serve their customers and everyone to have the ability to stay in touch with family and friends while striving to achieve the goal of containing the spread of COVID-19.

To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395.

