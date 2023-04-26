Central Maine Healthcare to rescind mask requirement

The rescindment applies to Central Maine Medical Center, Rumford Hospital, Bridgton Hospital, and various practices, a release said.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISTON, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare announced Wednesday it plans to lift its mask requirement for patients, visitors, and staff at all locations.

The rescindment applies to Central Maine Medical Center, Rumford Hospital, Bridgton Hospital, and various practices, a news release from Central Maine Healthcare said.

The health care organization cited decreasing rates of COVID-19 community transmission in the state in recent weeks, as well as other hospitals lifting their mandates, as reasons for making this decision.

MaineHealth also announced Wednesday it is lifting its mask mandate effective May 1, and Northern Light Healthcare announced April 20 that its mask requirement was no longer in effect.

"This day has been a long time coming, and is welcome news for many," John Alexander, chief medical officer of Central Maine Healthcare, said in the release. "I would like to thank everyone for their patience with the masking requirement over the past three years as we all navigated the pandemic together and took the necessary measures to keep the community safe."

Central Maine Healthcare said the rescindment comes with exceptions.

"Those who are experiencing respiratory illness and anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 10 days will still be required to mask while at Central Maine Healthcare facilities," the release stated.

Masking will also remain required under the following circumstances, according to Central Maine Healthcare:

In the NICU and ICU, masking is required for everyone entering patient rooms and during all contact with patients.

At the Cancer Care Center at CMMC, masking is required for everyone who enters the building and during all contact with patients.

While in infusion suites, masking is required for everyone entering the area and during contact with patients.

"Central Maine Healthcare will honor the wishes of those who want to continue to wear a mask and continue providing them upon request," the release said. "During interactions with patients, team members will wear masks if patients request them to do so."

"All of us at Central Maine Healthcare look forward to sharing a smile with our patients, visitors, and each other," Alexander said in the release.

The rescindment will go into effect May 1.