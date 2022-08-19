CDC update on E. coli outbreak in Ohio: Several sick people linked to eating romaine lettuce at Wendy's

The CDC says Wendy's is removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in Ohio.

CLEVELAND — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided an update on the outbreak of E. coli cases in Ohio and several surrounding states.

The CDC says there are now 37 reported cases in four states, including Ohio. While a specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of the outbreak, many sick people have reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick.

As a precaution, Wendy's is removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in those states. The CDC says Wendy’s uses a different type of romaine lettuce for salads. Investigators are working to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of this outbreak, and whether romaine lettuce used in Wendy’s sandwiches was served or sold at other businesses. Wendy’s is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The CDC says at this time, there is no evidence to indicate that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores, served in other restaurants, or in people’s homes is linked to this outbreak.

Of the 37 cases that have been reported, 19 of them are in Ohio. Three of those cases have been reported in Lorain County, with two in Cuyahoga County, and one additional case in Summit County.

The CDC says the illnesses started on dates ranging from July 26 to August 6. But it takes three to four weeks to determine if a case is related to an outbreak, so there could be many more unreported cases out there.

"The illnesses in this outbreak started within a short time period very recently. This is certainly concerning and warrants investigation," CDC spokesman Tom Skinner told NBC News.

The Ohio Department of Health notes that the affected individuals in the state range from age 8 to 82. There are 11 males and eight females. Four people have been hospitalized in Ohio due to E. coli, no deaths have been reported.

"People who may have E. coli may have more severe symptoms, so we definitely recommend reaching out to a healthcare provider if you're experiencing diarrhea and a high fever beyond 102 degrees," advises Erin Murphy from Lorain County Public Health.

You are also advised to call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these other severe E. coli symptoms:

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



The Cuyahoga County Board of Health says they have not been brought in to investigate as of yet. The Ohio Department of Health does have a team working to find the cause of the illness.

To prevent getting sick from E. coli, the CDC advises that you follow these four steps when handling or preparing food: clean, separate, cook, and chill.