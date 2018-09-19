(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Marijuana is legal in Maine and odds are you've seen marketing for a variety of different pot products.

But there can be confusion about the difference between the two natural components of cannabis, CBD and THC.

CBD is a chemical that you might be curious about. Products made with it are a billion dollar industry.

Doctors and Veterinarians have been talking with patients about how it might be used to treat different ailments from anxiety to epilepsy to chron's disease.

So what's the difference between CBD and THC?

CBD is a cannabidiol: is derived from hemp and has no psychoactive effects.

THC is Tetrahydrocannabinol: the part of the pot plant that is psychoactive.

While pot will get a person high, products with CBD will not give a person that same feeling.

That's why CBD has been explored for medical and therapeutic benefits and THC is preferred for recreational use.

There is a version of CBD that is marijuana-derived. It contains THC making it stronger than the hemp version, but that can only be sold where marijuana is legal.

