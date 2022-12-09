One case of pertussis confirmed at Kennebunk school

A community message was issued on Friday confirming the case at Sea Road School.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A single case of pertussis, otherwise known as whooping cough, was confirmed at a Kennebunk school on Friday.

According to a community message issued by RSU 21 Superintendent of Schools Terry Cooper, the Maine CDC confirmed one student case of pertussis at Sea Road School.

Pertussis is known for spreading rapidly and can last for several weeks or more.

"Pertussis is an illness that is spread from person to person through coughing and sneezing. Pertussis usually begins with symptoms of a common cold (sore throat and runny nose) and often develops into a severe cough after a few weeks," the community message stated.

It is still possible for vaccinated children to become sick with the illness.

Cooper recommends checking with your child's medical provider regarding vaccination status and to watch for any symptoms such as severe cough.