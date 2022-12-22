Cancer survivor pens book to help patients 'man up' to cancer

Trevor Maxwell is the founder of an international online community to help other men survive cancer treatment.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — After being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, Trevor Maxwell began sharing his journey on social media and created what he called a "wolfpack" to help other men survive cancer treatment.

Nearly five years later, "Man Up To Cancer" is an international online community of thousands of survivors and it's also the inspiration behind a new book to serve as a "guide" to patients and their families facing a cancer diagnosis.

For Maxwell, every day is a gift.

"I am lucky to be here and still live with my wife and our two kids," Maxwell explained.

Maxwell has lived with stage 4 colon cancer for nearly five years. Less than 15 percent of patients reach that milestone. He underwent more than 50 rounds of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and several surgeries—a battle that initially left him feeling depressed, worried, and isolated.

At the urging of his wife Sarah, he joined support groups online but the majority of the patients were women.

"The biggest reason why [is] men often don't want to be perceived as weak," Maxwell explained.

He started a private Facebook group called the "Howling Place" so patients like himself didn't have to suffer in silence. Maxwell also launched a website titled "Man Up To Cancer" to support men and their families impacted by all types of the disease. And, he also created a podcast where he tackles a number of issues, including mental health, pain, and the rollercoaster ride of living with cancer.

That online community now has 2,000 members, with chapters all over the world. Survivors and patients meet over Zoom and in person on a regular basis, including a retreat held this past summer in New York state.

A life-changing journey is now detailed in Maxwell's new book: "Open Heart, Warrior Spirit: A Man's Guide to Living with Cancer." From the creation of the "Wolfpack" for men with cancer, patient stories, and a roadmap for surviving cancer treatment, it includes lessons he hopes will guide the lives of his teenage daughters, Elsie and Sage.

"Life is going to punch you in the face, and you are going to be down on the floor, and that's when you are going to have a choice, are you going to stay down or get up?" Maxwell explained.

This year, Maxwell received the Amanda Dempsey Award, named in honor of Patrick Dempsey's mother. The award honors cancer survivors, and Dempsey's endorsement also appears on the back cover of Maxwell's book. He hopes the book touches a new audience about the reality of cancer.

"Not all of us are going to survive cancer, but that doesn't mean our lives are any less than," Maxwell said. And, accepting help is a strength and not a weakness—and will save lives.