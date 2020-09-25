Cancer screenings decrease during coronavirus pandemic, raising concerns among doctors

According to The Prevent Cancer Foundation, 35 percent of Americans have missed their cancer screenings since the pandemic began.

MAINE, Maine — Cancer screenings have dropped due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it has doctors concerned.

Cancer is the leading cause of death for Mainers, and the Maine Cancer Foundation said one in three Mainers will be diagnosed in their lifetime.

The foundation also said there is a concern the decrease in screenings could have a long-term impact on cancer mortality rates.

"Cancer doesn't stop just because we have a pandemic. And while that is very important, it's also crucially important that we have a conversation with a healthcare provider," Maine Cancer Foundation Executive Director Cheryl Tucker said.