CALAIS, Maine — Calais Regional Hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Vice President of Community Relations DeeDee Travis announced the bankruptcy Tuesday but says the hospital will remain open and operate as usual during the bankruptcy process which will likely take a year.

The hospital currently employs over 275 people and is one of the largest employers in northeastern Washington County. Administrators say no layoffs are planned and say staff will be paid in the ordinary course of business.

Administrators say The Calais Regional Hospital reduced its debt from -$2.64 million in 2014 to approximately -$574,600 in 2018.

The bankruptcy was filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maine.

Travis says the bankruptcy will allow the hospital to reorganize their debt and that they are using it as a tool to restructure legacy and operational debt.

Hospital administrators expect minimal impact on operations and staff during Chapter 11. They have requested permission from the presiding court to pay employees in the ordinary course of business.

“The hospital is not closing. We remain committed to providing exceptional patient care during the Chapter 11 process. All departments are operating as usual and our talented team is focused on delivering high-quality health care services to our community,” said Rod Boula, chief executive officer of Calais Regional Hospital (CRH).

Administrators are blaming local and national trends including downward trending of utilization, high levels of charity care and bad debt, inadequate reimbursements, and increasing regulatory requirements for the bankruptcy.

