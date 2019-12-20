BANGOR, Maine — The support group at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center provides a way for new mothers to think about the transitions that go along with having a baby.

They share their experiences with breastfeeding challenges new mothers might face, offer guidance and support to each other and become friends with new moms, too.

It's a way to learn how to better connect to your baby and problem solve issues new mothers have, including postpartum depression.

The specialty nurse and lactation consultant at the hospital, Sarah Hand, also shares information about the health benefits of breastfeeding.

Hannah Yechivi Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center offers new moms a breast... feeding support group on Fridays. Mothers offer each other advice, guidance, comfort and friendship! They tell me it has helped them succeed at breastfeeding and have given them new ways on how to connect with their babies.

"So we really want to help moms that want to breastfeed succeed at breastfeeding and it can be very challenging but once we get that latch figured out, we get the positions figures out. Moms get into the routine, then it becomes second nature, and it's easy in the middle of the night," Hand said.

The breastfeeding support group at Northern Light is opened to all moms and babies and it is completely free.

The group meeting is held at the hospital in Bangor every Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Many moms say it is the highlight of their week, and it has helped them succeed at breastfeeding.

